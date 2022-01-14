 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Low 12F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . A 8-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

