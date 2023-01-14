 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

