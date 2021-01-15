Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Madison Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.