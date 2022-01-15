 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

