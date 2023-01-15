 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

