For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool tempe…
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
"We really ought to be worrying about the bigger picture," Dan Wallace said of climate change.
A warm front will lift over southern Wisconsin Wednesday, but will be quickly followed by a cold front Thursday. Find out when rain and snow are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It wi…
Still some flurries around this morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. A warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend, but rain will return. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
This evening in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. …