 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News