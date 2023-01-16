This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
