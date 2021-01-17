Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.91. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.