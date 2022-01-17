For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Madison Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
