 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Madison Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News