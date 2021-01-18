For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 11.47. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Snowstorm set to hit Wisconsin Thursday (Jan. 14) into Friday (Jan. 15). See how much will fall and when
Predicted snow totals continue to vary widely, but forecasters agree that everyone in the state is going to see some snow, with winter weather advisories for all but southeast of Madison and far northeast counties bordering Michigan.
Temperatures in the northern Plains and Midwest from Jan. 24-28 should average 10 to 20 degrees below normal, which could put highs in the single digits and lows below zero, AccuWeather said.
