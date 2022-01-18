 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . A -3-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

