Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . A -3-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 19-degree low is for…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, wit…
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
‘Saskatchewan screamer’ snowstorm now tracking for hardest hit on Iowa Friday, with just glancing blow for southern Wisconsin
Several inches of snow could fall in southwestern Minnesota and western Iowa on Friday, as the “Saskatchewan screamer” now looks to track west of southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.