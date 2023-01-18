This evening in Madison: Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
