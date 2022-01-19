 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . A -3-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

