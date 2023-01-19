Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
We have all just lived through the mildest three-week stretch at the beginning of Northern Hemisphere winter that has ever been recorded!
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Models are sho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool tempe…
Widespread precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system. Some will be seeing a lot more snow than others though. Get the latest timing and forecast snow in our weather update.
Snow still likely in Wisconsin today, but we'll see a gradual decrease in the coverage and intensity of the activity. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
"We really ought to be worrying about the bigger picture," Dan Wallace said of climate change.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 d…
This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small ha…