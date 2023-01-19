 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

