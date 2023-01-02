This evening's outlook for Madison: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
