 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Soaking rain to drench South for multiple days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News