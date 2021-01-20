Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Snowstorm set to hit Wisconsin Thursday (Jan. 14) into Friday (Jan. 15). See how much will fall and when
Predicted snow totals continue to vary widely, but forecasters agree that everyone in the state is going to see some snow, with winter weather advisories for all but southeast of Madison and far northeast counties bordering Michigan.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.69. 14 degrees …
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Plan …
Temperatures in the northern Plains and Midwest from Jan. 24-28 should average 10 to 20 degrees below normal, which could put highs in the single digits and lows below zero, AccuWeather said.
Temperatures will recover to near normal by Sunday, when some light snow could hit before or during the NFC title game in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will rise to the 30s Wednesday and Thursday, then plunge to around zero Friday night, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.86. Today's forecasted …