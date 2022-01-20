 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Clear. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

