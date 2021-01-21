Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 7.3. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will recover to near normal by Sunday, when some light snow could hit before or during the NFC title game in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Temperatures in the northern Plains and Midwest from Jan. 24-28 should average 10 to 20 degrees below normal, which could put highs in the single digits and lows below zero, AccuWeather said.
Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday, though it may be over by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will rise to the 30s Wednesday and Thursday, then plunge to around zero Friday night, according to forecasters.
