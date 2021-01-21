 Skip to main content
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 7.3. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

