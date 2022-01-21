Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.