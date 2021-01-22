 Skip to main content
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 1F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 15.19. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

