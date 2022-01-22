For the drive home in Madison: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . 7 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 19-degree low is for…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Small to moderate snowstorms will hit southern Wisconsin overnight the next three nights, according to forecasters.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. We'll see a low temper…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.