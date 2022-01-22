 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . 7 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News