 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News