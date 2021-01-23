 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29.71. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

