For the drive home in Madison: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29.71. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.69. 14 degrees …
Temperatures will recover to near normal by Sunday, when some light snow could hit before or during the NFC title game in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
- Updated
Snow Saturday night into Sunday will have Wisconsin residents shoveling and snow-blowing, and could impact the start of the NFC title game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday, though it may be over by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will rise to the 30s Wednesday and Thursday, then plunge to around zero Friday night, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.86. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 5.61. We'll see a low temp…