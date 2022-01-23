 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 8F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -5 degrees. Monday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Local Weather

