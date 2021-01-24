 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 11.66. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

