For the drive home in Madison: Bitterly cold. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around -5F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . A -15-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. We'll see a low tempe…
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted lo…
Small to moderate snowstorms will hit southern Wisconsin overnight the next three nights, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. How likely …
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.