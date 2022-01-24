 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Bitterly cold. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around -5F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . A -15-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

