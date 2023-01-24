 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 23-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

