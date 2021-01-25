Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Periods of snow. Low 23F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 12.23. 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.