Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. A mostly clear sky. Low -16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . A 6-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

