Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 11F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 8.08. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.