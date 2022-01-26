This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 8F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. We'll see a low tempe…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted lo…
Small to moderate snowstorms will hit southern Wisconsin overnight the next three nights, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. How likely …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. We'll see a low temper…