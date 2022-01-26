 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 8F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News