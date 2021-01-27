This evening in Madison: Clear skies. Low near 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 18.84. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
