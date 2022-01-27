 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Low -3F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . A -3-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

