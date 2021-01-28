 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 16.32. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

