Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.05. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

