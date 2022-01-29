Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.