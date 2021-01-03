 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30.35. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

