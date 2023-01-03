This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Madison Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
