This evening's outlook for Madison: Snow likely. Low 28F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.21. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Several inches of snow will fall, with the most in southeastern Wisconsin and along the Illinois border and the least to the north, according to forecasters.
Forecasters are watching a powerful system pounding California that likely will affect the Midwest starting Saturday, but exactly where is uncertain at this point.
Like the snowstorm earlier this week, the heaviest snow is predicted to fall in Wisconsin’s southern and southeastern tiers of counties, which are under a winter storm watch, according to forecasters.
While confidence is increasing that accumulating snow will fall Saturday and Sunday, there still is considerable uncertainty regarding amounts and the timing of the snow, according to forecasters.
Several inches had fallen by daybreak and more was expected, with far southern and southeastern Wisconsin experiencing the hardest hit, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will recover to near normal by Sunday, when some light snow could hit before or during the NFC title game in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
