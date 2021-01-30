Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Snow likely. Low 28F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.21. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.