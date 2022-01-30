Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
