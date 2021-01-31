Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.98. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
