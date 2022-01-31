 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

