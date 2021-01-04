 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.63. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

