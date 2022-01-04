 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Snow showers. Low 13F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

