Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Thursday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

