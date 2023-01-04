This evening in Madison: Snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Thursday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
