Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28.36. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

