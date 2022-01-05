Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
- Updated
Winter storms on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day with bring ice and snow to southern Wisconsin. Up to nine inches is possible.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
- Updated
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southern and central Wisconsin and a winter storm warning for far northern Wisconsin on Wednesday.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low tempe…
- Updated
Up to 8 inches of snow could fall in far southeastern Wisconsin, and much less to the north and west Saturday into early Sunday, forecasters said, while stressing that the storm track was far from certain this far in advance.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. We'll see a low temper…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 13 degrees is today's…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. The Madison a…