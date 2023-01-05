Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.