Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.1. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

