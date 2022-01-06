 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low near -5F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

