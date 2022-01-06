This evening's outlook for Madison: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low near -5F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
